The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

