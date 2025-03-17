The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TD opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.