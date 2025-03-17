The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGNF opened at $36.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

