The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
Shares of SWGNF opened at $36.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $46.64.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
