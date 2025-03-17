The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $19,005,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE HIG opened at $119.06 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.47 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

