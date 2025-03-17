The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of GDL opened at $8.34 on Monday. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
