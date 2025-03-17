The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GDL opened at $8.34 on Monday. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15.

The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The GDL Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,810,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 126,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

