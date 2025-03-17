The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Macquarie raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $96,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,536.96. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $5,805,052.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,292.28. This trade represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,186 shares of company stock worth $6,345,115. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $125.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $158.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

