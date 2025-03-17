Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Down 34.1% in February

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $20.59 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

