Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,613,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,839 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Tetra Tech worth $104,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 346.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

