Terra Alpha Investments LLC Invests $4.74 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 4.8% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $311.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

