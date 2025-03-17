Terra Alpha Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,017 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Terra Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,017 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.8% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 201.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $394.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $374.50 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.60.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

