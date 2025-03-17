TeraWulf (WULF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TeraWulf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.

WULF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

