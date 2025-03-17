TeraWulf (WULF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TeraWulf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TeraWulf Price Performance
Shares of WULF stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WULF
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TeraWulf
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.