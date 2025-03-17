TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 380 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.61 and its 200 day moving average is $196.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.