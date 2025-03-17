TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.