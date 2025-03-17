TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $43,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON stock opened at $399.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.36 and its 200-day moving average is $369.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

