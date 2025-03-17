TCTC Holdings LLC Has $431.95 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,323,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair comprises about 15.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 6.55% of HF Sinclair worth $431,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,909,000 after purchasing an additional 626,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,197,000 after buying an additional 617,218 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,825 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after acquiring an additional 996,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,167,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 141,472 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,635 shares of company stock worth $367,140. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Barclays cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $32.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

