TCTC Holdings LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Diageo by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

Diageo stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $149.44.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

