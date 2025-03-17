TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

IJR stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

