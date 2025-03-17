Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Holdings Lifted by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 174.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 222,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,101.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $58.64 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.