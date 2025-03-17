Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lowered by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,803 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $41,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $174.16 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $903.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.22 and its 200-day moving average is $192.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

