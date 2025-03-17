Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Dollar Tree worth $43,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.2 %

DLTR stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.