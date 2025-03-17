Swiss National Bank Sells 21,700 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $34,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after buying an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $81.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 169.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

