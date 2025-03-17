Swiss National Bank Sells 16,300 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $34,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 344,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 62.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 121.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

