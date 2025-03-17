Swiss National Bank Sells 113,400 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Healthpeak Properties worth $40,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,470,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE DOC opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of research firms recently commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
