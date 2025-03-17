Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of UDR worth $38,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in UDR by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $43.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.10, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

