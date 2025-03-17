Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.90 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 17,517,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 76,775,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.