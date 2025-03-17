Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 37002055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Sunrise Resources Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03.
Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrise Resources
About Sunrise Resources
Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrise Resources
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.