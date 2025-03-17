Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given a C$82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned a C$82.00 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$87.00.

Shares of SLF traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$80.20. 299,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,645. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$64.38 and a 12-month high of C$88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The firm has a market cap of C$45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.18.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

