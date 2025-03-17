Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 297 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.87), with a volume of 39403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.88).

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £137.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 312.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 328.03.

Get Strategic Equity Capital alerts:

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment trust reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strategic Equity Capital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 88.65%.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.

Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.

SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.