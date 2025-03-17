Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Update

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 599,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 784,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 671,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.94. 61,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.28. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.01 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stratasys by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 42.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 510.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 785.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 129,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 115,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

