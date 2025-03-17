StockNews.com Upgrades Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to Buy

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Fossil Group Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The accessories brand company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $342.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group

Fossil Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,016,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 924,765 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 205,489 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 388,485 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 287,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Stories

