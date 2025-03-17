StockNews.com Upgrades Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to Buy

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Fossil Group Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of FOSL stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The accessories brand company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $342.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
Featured Stories
