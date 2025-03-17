StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.21. comScore has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $16.53.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.66 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that comScore will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in comScore by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

