Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target to $110.00

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTAN. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

ServiceTitan Stock Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $93.00 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $112.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.14.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTAN. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,405,000. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,937,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $210,777,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

