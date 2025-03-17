Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $400.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.13.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $357.48 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $544.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.94.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $4,480,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 382.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,052.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

