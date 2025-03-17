Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 51.7% in February

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SGBLY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

