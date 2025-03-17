Staked TRX (STRX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $122.12 Million

Staked TRX (STRX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Staked TRX has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Staked TRX has a total market cap of $122.12 million and $20.75 million worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staked TRX token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83,178.95 or 0.99817927 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,838.52 or 0.99409395 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Staked TRX Profile

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. The official website for Staked TRX is app.justlend.org. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just.

Buying and Selling Staked TRX

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.25401183 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $17,003,244.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked TRX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staked TRX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

