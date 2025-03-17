Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LITP traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $6.74. 24,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,209. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.50. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

