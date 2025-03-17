SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $26,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,757.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 158,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 53,497 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

