SouthState Corp Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,573 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in BP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 129,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BP by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.26.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 417.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $40.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,375.00%.

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.