SouthState Corp Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $186.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $200.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

