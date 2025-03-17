Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Southern First Bancshares Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of SFST traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $32.90. 9,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,847. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
