Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01), with a volume of 6093226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69 ($0.01).
The company has a market capitalization of £13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23.
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.
