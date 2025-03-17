Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) & Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Financial Review

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) and Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smithfield Foods and Teijin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smithfield Foods 0 1 6 0 2.86 Teijin 0 0 0 0 0.00

Smithfield Foods presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.46%. Given Smithfield Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Smithfield Foods is more favorable than Teijin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smithfield Foods N/A N/A N/A Teijin 1.24% 1.69% 0.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smithfield Foods and Teijin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Smithfield Foods and Teijin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smithfield Foods $14.19 billion 0.53 N/A N/A N/A Teijin $7.15 billion 0.23 $73.13 million N/A N/A

Teijin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smithfield Foods.

Summary

Smithfield Foods beats Teijin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments. The Pork segment consists mainly of its three wholly owned United States fresh pork and packaged meats subsidiaries: The Smithfield Packing Company, Inc. (Smithfield Packing), Farmland Foods, Inc. (Farmland Foods) and John Morrell Food Group (John Morrell). The Hog Production segment consists of the Company’s hog production operations located in the United States. On September 2012 (fiscal 2013), the Company acquired a 70% controlling interest in American Skin Food Group, LLC. Effective September 26, 2013, Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd merged with Smithfield Foods Inc, a producer and wholesaler of pork meat products.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

