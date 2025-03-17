SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 516 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,114,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

