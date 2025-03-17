SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 368 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 196,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after buying an additional 520,113 shares during the period. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,492,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 608,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

