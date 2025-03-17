SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,765,000.

NOBL opened at $101.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $94.83 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

