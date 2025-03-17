SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after acquiring an additional 588,595 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus set a $160.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.97 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

