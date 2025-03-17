SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 2,019 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

