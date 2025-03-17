Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.64 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,791 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,457,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 98,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.29 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
