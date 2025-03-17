Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.46% of PlayAGS worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,702,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 171,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.30 million, a P/E ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 2.37. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

About PlayAGS

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $102.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

