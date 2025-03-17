Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.26 on Monday. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

