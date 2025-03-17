Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the February 13th total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.26 on Monday. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
